Val Kilmer Is Releasing His Memoir

Publishers Weekly announced this morning that Val Kilmer (59) will release his memoir next year. “I’m Your Huckleberry” is the story of his life and career. Val’s character as Doc Holiday uttered the words that will grace the cover of his memoir (Tombstone).

Simon & Schuster will publish I’m Your Huckleberry by actor Val Kilmer on April 21, 2020. Sean Manning, the executive editor at Simon & Schuster, acquired world and audio rights from David Vigliano, president of Vigliano Associates.

Top Gun and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer made a rare public appearance in Austin in September, surprising fans at an event ahead of the release of Top Gun: Maverick next year. The veteran actor, who has been in poor health for years, suffering from throat cancer, had difficulty speaking. He will reprise the role of Commander Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

Some of his other notable film roles include Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991), an apparition of Elvis Presley in True Romance (1993).

In January 2015, Kilmer was hospitalized for what his representative said were tests for what could be a possible tumor. Kilmer said on social media, “I have not had a tumor, or a tumor operation, or any operation. I had a complication where the best way to receive care was to stay under the watchful eye of the UCLA ICU.” After previously denying persistent rumors that he had been diagnosed with cancer, Kilmer said in April 2017 that he had a “healing of cancer”. In a profile for The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that Kilmer had a “two-year battle with throat cancer…and a procedure on his trachea has reduced his voice to a rasp and rendered him short of breath.”

The book will be released ahead of next summer’s hotly-anticipated Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

Click here for the most famous line Kilmer quoted in Tombstone that will title his memoir.

Ref. comicbook.com, publishersweekly.com, lithub.com, wikipedia.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via people.com

Video coutesy of YouTube