Hottest 2019 Holiday Gifts

The 2019 holiday sales kicked off earlier than in previous years. Reason being, the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas is 2 weeks less. Even though it’s not even Halloween yet, you have the chance to grab deals on hot items that are predicted to be in demand this year. We have compiled a list of gift ideas for men, women, and children that will probably be on their list.

Hot items for your man, son, nephew, dad, and friend.

Homebrewing kit for beer or a dehydrator for making jerky. Vintage-style baseball jacket or football jersey. Apple air-pods. Custom picture. Hiking boots. Cool watch. Self-cleaning insulated water bottle. Record player w/Bluetooth. Campstove for camping or tailgating. Fire tv stick and echo dot. Drone. Dufflebag and deluxe shaving kit. Bluetooth speaker.

Great gifts that are excellent for mothers, grandmothers, sisters, BFFs, friends, and any other gal you know.

Turntable w/Bluetooth for records. These are making a huge comeback for the nostalgic girl. Initialed stoneware coffee/tea mug. Personalized canvas shopping bag. Shearling slippers for warmth and comfort around the house. A beautiful box of chocolate truffles. Dyson supersonic hair dryer. Silk pillowcase. Comfort flats for shopping. Pave’ loop earrings. Personalized bar pendant necklace. Bose personal small speaker. Microdermabrasion exfoliator. Universal cell phone charger.

Hottest 2019 gifts for children (check age on the box)

Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth. Cubby the Curious Bear. Oranguetwang Kids Game. Artie 3000 The Coding Robot. Ultimate Walking Buzz Lightyear. Lucky Fortune Bracelets. Candy Locks Doll. Code’n Learn Kinderbot. Pictionary Air. Off the Hook Style Studio. Hatching Toothless. Botzees. Play-Doh Baby Shark Set.

According to Amazon: Hottest children’s 2019 gifts. If these are on your kids’ Christmas list, do not wait too long to purchase these. We have provided the retailer where they are available.

Treasure X Aliens Dissection Kit at Amazon. Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak at Walmart. Blume Doll at Amazon. FurReal Cubby Interactive Plush Toy at Amazon. Klutz LEGO Make Your Own Movie Activity Kit at Amazon. Nintendo Switch at Amazon. Dynacraft Lion King Plush Ride-On Toy with Jungle Den at Walmart. L.O.L. Surprise Glamper with 55-Plus Surprises at Amazon. Love to Hug Elmo at Amazon. Paw Patrol Mighty Lookout Tower at Amazon.

Remember: It’s always better to give one gift that they really want instead of 10 they don’t need or want. Don’t go in debt and start your shopping early. A gift not mentioned that everyone loves is a camera. Another one is a gift card. (My personal favorite)

Photo courtesy of Bing via herald.ie