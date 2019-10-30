Selling Your Home/Increasing The Value Before You List

If you are thinking of selling your home, there are ways to up the value. When people are considering buying, they almost always have a check-list of what they are looking for. There are also things that will keep a buyer from even considering a home.

These are the top five things to consider:

Is the home in a historical district? Is the home close to shopping and a grocery store? Are there parks nearby? Is the home landscaped and does it have a curb appeal? How old is the home? How well has it been kept up?

If you answered no to any of the above, there still may be a buyer for your home. Not everyone wants a city house.

If yours is more rural or even right in the middle of a city, here are ways to make it more enticing to the buyer:

Make it a “smart home.” Using technology is the way to go now. It gives your home a luxury perk when selling. Install compatible thermostats, appliances, faucets, and security that will pair with smartphones. New roof and curb appeal. Just these two updates can net you close to $10,000 more at closing. Make sure flowers and plants are healthy and well landscaped. Wood flooring will be recovered at the closing of up to 106%. Black door. Zillow says that having a pretty black door can bring as much as $6,000 more in value. If you live close to a Starbucks, Trader Joe’s, and Aldi, add this to your description in your listing. Also, close-by transit. Blue/blue-gray bathroom will increase the value of your home. These are the most popular colors for the bath from buyers. A military base close-by? If so, add this to your listing. Maybe it’s the feeling of security or knowing they can resale very easily, but homes near a Marine base always get top dollar. House history. If you bought in a historic district, you were smart. History shows that these area homes increase every year with value. Put that in your listing. You can recoup 73% of the cost if you need to go ahead and upgrade old windows, HVAC, water heaters, and thermostats. If fact, this will increase the value more than adding solar panels. Studies have shown you can recoup around 93% of the costs of adding stone veneer, around 91% of the costs of a new garage door, and around 91% of the costs of a new entry door.

One thing to remember: You might not want to mention the hole in the side is for a family of raccoons.

Ref. MSN/money/dailymail.com, fool.com, zillow.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via dreamstime.com