Selling Your Home/Increasing The Value Before You List

If you are thinking of selling your home, there are ways to up the value. When people are considering buying, they almost always have a check-list of what they are looking for. There are also things that will keep a buyer from even considering a home.
These are the top five things to consider:
- Is the home in a historical district?
- Is the home close to shopping and a grocery store?
- Are there parks nearby?
- Is the home landscaped and does it have a curb appeal?
- How old is the home? How well has it been kept up?
If you answered no to any of the above, there still may be a buyer for your home. Not everyone wants a city house.
If yours is more rural or even right in the middle of a city, here are ways to make it more enticing to the buyer:
- Make it a “smart home.” Using technology is the way to go now. It gives your home a luxury perk when selling. Install compatible thermostats, appliances, faucets, and security that will pair with smartphones.
- New roof and curb appeal. Just these two updates can net you close to $10,000 more at closing. Make sure flowers and plants are healthy and well landscaped.
- Wood flooring will be recovered at the closing of up to 106%.
- Black door. Zillow says that having a pretty black door can bring as much as $6,000 more in value.
- If you live close to a Starbucks, Trader Joe’s, and Aldi, add this to your description in your listing. Also, close-by transit.
- Blue/blue-gray bathroom will increase the value of your home. These are the most popular colors for the bath from buyers.
- A military base close-by? If so, add this to your listing. Maybe it’s the feeling of security or knowing they can resale very easily, but homes near a Marine base always get top dollar.
- House history. If you bought in a historic district, you were smart. History shows that these area homes increase every year with value. Put that in your listing.
- You can recoup 73% of the cost if you need to go ahead and upgrade old windows, HVAC, water heaters, and thermostats. If fact, this will increase the value more than adding solar panels.
- Studies have shown you can recoup around 93% of the costs of adding stone veneer, around 91% of the costs of a new garage door, and around 91% of the costs of a new entry door.
One thing to remember: You might not want to mention the hole in the side is for a family of raccoons.
