50 Most Beautiful Women in the World

Beauty is truly in the eyes of the beholder.  Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva has a different approach. He has declared model Bella Hadid the most beautiful woman in the world based on the “science” of the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. Schmid said that on a perfect face the length of an ear is equal to the length of the nose, and the width of an eye is equal to the distance between the eyes.

With the world changing its views on acceptance and using unfiltered photos of women for makeup ads and plus size for modeling, this can become a source of conflict.  What is beauty?

Today, beauty is summed up not only by physical beauty but also by the light that a person projects from all they are and do.  It’s how they treat others and inspire them to be better people.

Style Craze listed the top 50 women in the world they feel meet all the requirements.

  1. Bella Hadid-model
  2. Deepika Padukone-actress
  3. Scarlette Johansson-actress
  4. Blake Lively-actress
  5. Angelina Jolie-actress/activist
  6. Halle Berry-actress
  7. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-actress
  8. Beyonce’ Knowles-singer/actress
  9. Priyanka Chopra-actress
  10. Gal Godot-actress
  11. Emma Watson-actress
  12. Kat Dennings-actress
  13. Sofia Vergara-actress
  14. Emily Ratajkowski-actress
  15. Jourdan Dunn-model
  16. Emilia Clarke-actress
  17. Mahira Kahn-actress
  18. Rachel McAdams-actress
  19. Anne Hathaway-actress
  20. Lana Del Rey-singer
  21. Rihanna-singer
  22. Lupita Nyong’o-actress
  23. Cobie Smulders-actress
  24. Mila Kunis-actress
  25. Rania Al Abdullah-Queen consort of Jordan
  26. Anastasia Luppova-billiards player
  27. Nina Dobrev-actress
  28. Irina Shayk-model
  29. Sobhita Dhulipala-actress/model
  30. Jameela Jamil-actress
  31. Keira Knightley-actress
  32. Allison Williams-actress
  33. Miranda Kerr-model
  34. Alexandra Daddario-actress
  35. Cate Blanchett-actress
  36. Jennifer Lawrence-actress
  37. Marion Cotillard-actress
  38. Amanda Seyfried-actress
  39. Adriana Lima-model
  40. Nathalie Emmanuel-actress
  41. Taylor Hill-model
  42. Kristen Stewart-actress
  43. Zooey Deschanel-actress/singer
  44. Shay Mitchell-actress/model
  45. Natalie Portman-actress
  46. Nazanin Boniadi-actress
  47. Penelope Cruz-actress
  48. Emma Stone-actress
  49. Margot Robbie-actress
  50. Jessica Jung-singer/actress/fashion designer

In a recent poll, men were asked ‘what makes a woman beautiful?’  The number 1 answer was confidence.

Reminder:  Do not ever judge your looks by just your body/face.  You are a special work of art and everyone has a light to shine in a dark world. That is what makes you uniquely beautiful

 

 

