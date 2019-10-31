50 Most Beautiful Women in the World

Beauty is truly in the eyes of the beholder. Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva has a different approach. He has declared model Bella Hadid the most beautiful woman in the world based on the “science” of the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. Schmid said that on a perfect face the length of an ear is equal to the length of the nose, and the width of an eye is equal to the distance between the eyes.

With the world changing its views on acceptance and using unfiltered photos of women for makeup ads and plus size for modeling, this can become a source of conflict. What is beauty?

Today, beauty is summed up not only by physical beauty but also by the light that a person projects from all they are and do. It’s how they treat others and inspire them to be better people.

Style Craze listed the top 50 women in the world they feel meet all the requirements.

Bella Hadid-model Deepika Padukone-actress Scarlette Johansson-actress Blake Lively-actress Angelina Jolie-actress/activist Halle Berry-actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-actress Beyonce’ Knowles-singer/actress Priyanka Chopra-actress Gal Godot-actress Emma Watson-actress Kat Dennings-actress Sofia Vergara-actress Emily Ratajkowski-actress Jourdan Dunn-model Emilia Clarke-actress Mahira Kahn-actress Rachel McAdams-actress Anne Hathaway-actress Lana Del Rey-singer Rihanna-singer Lupita Nyong’o-actress Cobie Smulders-actress Mila Kunis-actress Rania Al Abdullah-Queen consort of Jordan Anastasia Luppova-billiards player Nina Dobrev-actress Irina Shayk-model Sobhita Dhulipala-actress/model Jameela Jamil-actress Keira Knightley-actress Allison Williams-actress Miranda Kerr-model Alexandra Daddario-actress Cate Blanchett-actress Jennifer Lawrence-actress Marion Cotillard-actress Amanda Seyfried-actress Adriana Lima-model Nathalie Emmanuel-actress Taylor Hill-model Kristen Stewart-actress Zooey Deschanel-actress/singer Shay Mitchell-actress/model Natalie Portman-actress Nazanin Boniadi-actress Penelope Cruz-actress Emma Stone-actress Margot Robbie-actress Jessica Jung-singer/actress/fashion designer

In a recent poll, men were asked ‘what makes a woman beautiful?’ The number 1 answer was confidence.

Reminder: Do not ever judge your looks by just your body/face. You are a special work of art and everyone has a light to shine in a dark world. That is what makes you uniquely beautiful

Ref. globegazette.com, oprah.com, thoughtcatalog.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via wordpress.com