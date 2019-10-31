50 Most Beautiful Women in the World

Beauty is truly in the eyes of the beholder. Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva has a different approach. He has declared model Bella Hadid the most beautiful woman in the world based on the “science” of the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. Schmid said that on a perfect face the length of an ear is equal to the length of the nose, and the width of an eye is equal to the distance between the eyes.
With the world changing its views on acceptance and using unfiltered photos of women for makeup ads and plus size for modeling, this can become a source of conflict. What is beauty?
Today, beauty is summed up not only by physical beauty but also by the light that a person projects from all they are and do. It’s how they treat others and inspire them to be better people.
Style Craze listed the top 50 women in the world they feel meet all the requirements.
- Bella Hadid-model
- Deepika Padukone-actress
- Scarlette Johansson-actress
- Blake Lively-actress
- Angelina Jolie-actress/activist
- Halle Berry-actress
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-actress
- Beyonce’ Knowles-singer/actress
- Priyanka Chopra-actress
- Gal Godot-actress
- Emma Watson-actress
- Kat Dennings-actress
- Sofia Vergara-actress
- Emily Ratajkowski-actress
- Jourdan Dunn-model
- Emilia Clarke-actress
- Mahira Kahn-actress
- Rachel McAdams-actress
- Anne Hathaway-actress
- Lana Del Rey-singer
- Rihanna-singer
- Lupita Nyong’o-actress
- Cobie Smulders-actress
- Mila Kunis-actress
- Rania Al Abdullah-Queen consort of Jordan
- Anastasia Luppova-billiards player
- Nina Dobrev-actress
- Irina Shayk-model
- Sobhita Dhulipala-actress/model
- Jameela Jamil-actress
- Keira Knightley-actress
- Allison Williams-actress
- Miranda Kerr-model
- Alexandra Daddario-actress
- Cate Blanchett-actress
- Jennifer Lawrence-actress
- Marion Cotillard-actress
- Amanda Seyfried-actress
- Adriana Lima-model
- Nathalie Emmanuel-actress
- Taylor Hill-model
- Kristen Stewart-actress
- Zooey Deschanel-actress/singer
- Shay Mitchell-actress/model
- Natalie Portman-actress
- Nazanin Boniadi-actress
- Penelope Cruz-actress
- Emma Stone-actress
- Margot Robbie-actress
- Jessica Jung-singer/actress/fashion designer
In a recent poll, men were asked ‘what makes a woman beautiful?’ The number 1 answer was confidence.
Reminder: Do not ever judge your looks by just your body/face. You are a special work of art and everyone has a light to shine in a dark world. That is what makes you uniquely beautiful
Ref. globegazette.com, oprah.com, thoughtcatalog.com
Photo courtesy of Bing via wordpress.com
