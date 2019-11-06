5 Fall Trends Easy To Pull Off

Fall is officially here. TODAY gives us a look at what’s in style and how you can pull off the hottest trends with only a few pieces. Designers are helping money-conscious folks out by showing you how to save money and use pieces you might already have somewhere in your closet. People magazine’s style and beauty director, Andrea Lavinthal, joined the TODAY team on the plaza to feature some of the hottest looks you’ll see all season.

The Look:

Corduroy is back. Nothing goes better with corduroy jeans than a neutral turtleneck sweater. Pick up or use a button-up corduroy skirt that you may already have. These are back in stores for the season. Then, complete your look with suede ankle boots. You will look like you walked out of a Ralph Lauren ad. Houndstooth. This classic never goes out of style and will bring a polished look to your fall wardrobe. The beauty of this material is that it can be paired with almost anything. Pair it with a classic tee and polished sateen leggings in a curvy fit. Finish with a great pair of black pumps. Utility Dressing. Neutrals are back with this look. Pair a camel pocket jacket with fall colors in stovepipe utility pocket pants. Finish with simple cognac boots and cross-body handbag. Keep the entire look in neutrals for a minimalist look that is pulled together. Textured block-heel pumps. These are everywhere for the fall season. Grab a pair in snakeskin or leopard. These dress up a simple outfit and draw attention to a classy chic. Latest/hottest print-Leopard. A simple leopard top or sweater can bring a simple black or white outfit up-to-date. A leopard skirt can bring a beautiful look to black pumps and gold jewelry. Faux leather moto jacket. These jackets are another must-have. Throw it over a simple denim dress or jeans and pair with leather boots.

Rachel Zoe, designer and stylist, joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna with three women she made over and the pieces she used to make them feel fabulous for fall.

Pair a leopard shirt with exaggerated sleeves with bell-bottom jeans. Pair a beautiful floral dress with a bordeaux handbag and tan blazer. Pair an off-the-shoulder black bodysuit with jeans, high-waisted pants, or pleated long skirt paired with a leopard handbag.

Look for trumpet sleeve tops, neutral jackets and coats, ankle boots, and skin handbags!

