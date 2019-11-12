Gifting Music? Picks For The Best Celebrity Christmas Albums

Are you in the market to purchase some great Christmas music for the upcoming season? Maybe you have, or are giving, that new turntable and you want to play the albums on it for a more nostalgic feel? It’s hard to believe that one of the top selling albums by Maria Carey [“Merry Christmas”] will turn 25 this year! Nothing gets us in the mood for Christmas like the sounds of the season.

Wonderwall announced their picks for the top Christmas albums by celebrities with astounding voices from classics to big surprises.

John Legend, “A Legendary Christmas: Deluxe Edition.” (2018) Michael Buble’, “Christmas.” (2011) Snoop Dogg’s, “Snoop Dogg Presents Christmas in Tha Dogg House.” (2008) Gwen Stefani, “You Make it Feel Like Christmas.” (2017) Elvis Pressley, “Elvis’ Christmas Album.” (1957) Destiny’s Child, “8 Days of Christmas.” (2001) Frank Sinatra, “A Jolly Christmas from Frank Sinatra.” (1957) Josh Groban, “Noël.” (2007) Taylor Swift, “Sounds of the Season.” (2007) Leslie Odom, Jr., “Simply Christmas.” (2017) Ariana Grande, 2013’s “Christmas Kisses” and 2015’s “Christmas & Chill.” Zooey Deschanel, “A Very She & Him Christmas.” (2011) NSYNC, “Home For The Holidays.” (1998) Celine Dion, “These Are Special Times.” ( 1998) Burl Ives, “Have A Holly Jolly Christmas.” (1965) Aretha Franklin, “This Christmas.” (2008) Dean Martin, “The Dean Martin Christmas Album.” (1966) Barbra Streisand, “A Christmas Album.” (1967) Natalie Cole, “The Magic of Christmas.” (1999) Whitney Houston, “One Wish.” (2003)

These are some of the top-selling and most loved albums if you are wanting to give the gift of music with that new music station this year.

Start shopping online to find a gift that will keep on giving, music. Performances of Christmas music at public concerts, in churches, at shopping malls, on city streets, and in private gatherings is an integral staple of the Christmas holiday in many cultures across the world.

