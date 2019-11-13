Trip Advisor: 2019 Winners/Top Locations

Trip Advisor is the #1 online site for making your travel plans. Not only does it give you options of places to stay, flights, prices, and ratings, it also recommends sites based on customer feedback and research. If you are planning a holiday trip with your loved ones or for your 2020 vacation, Trip Advisor just released the top locations to consider. These new winners are based on demand, traveler feedback, and votes. They are numbered as they ranked with #1 being the top in destination, restaurants, experiences, attractions, beaches, airlines, and hotels for the money.

Top Location in the World:

London, United Kingdom

Top 25 in the World:

London, United Kingdom Paris, France Rome, Italy Crete, Greece Bali, Indonesia Phuket, Thailand Barcelona, Spain Istanbul, Turkey Marrakech, Morocco Dubai, United Arab Emirates Prague, Czech Republic Siem Reap, Cambodia New York City, New York Jamaica Hanoi, Vietnam Tokyo, Japan Playa del Carmen, Mexico Lisbon, Portugal Kathmandu, Nepal Jaipur, India Hurghada, Egypt Hong Kong, China Cusco, Peru Sydney, Australia Tel Aviv, Israel

Top Locations in the United States:

New York, New York Maui, Hawaii Oahu, Hawaii Las Vegas, Nevada Orlando, Florida San Diego, California Chicago, Illinois New Orleans, Louisiana San Francisco, California Island of Hawaii, Hawaii Miami Beach, Florida Washington D.C., District of Columbia Los Angeles, California Charleston, South Carolina Key West, Florida Nashville, Tennessee Boston, Massachusetts Savannah, Georgia Branson, Missouri Seattle, Washington Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Austin, Texas Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Asheville, North Carolina San Antonio, Texas

Top Beaches in the World

Bai do Sancho, Brazil Varadero Beach, Cuba Eagle Beach, Aruba La Concha Beach, Spain Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos Clearwater Beach, Florida Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres Seven Mile Beach, Jamaica

OTHER MENTIONS:

TOP HOTEL: Tulemar Bungalows & Villas, Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

TOP AIRLINE: Singapore Airlines

TOP CULTURAL EXPERIENCE: Vatican, Sistine Chapel, and St. Peter’s Basilica Tour

TOP FOOD EXPERIENCE: Xi’an Evening Food Tour by TukTuk, Xi’an China

TOP WINE EXPERIENCE: Etyek Wine Country Tour with Dinner from Budapest, Hungary

TOP DAY TRIP: Tuscany from Florence, Italy

Ref. Trip Advisor

Photo courtesy of Bing via dailymail.com