Trip Advisor: 2019 Winners/Top Locations

Trip Advisor is the #1 online site for making your travel plans. Not only does it give you options of places to stay, flights, prices, and ratings, it also recommends sites based on customer feedback and research. If you are planning a holiday trip with your loved ones or for your 2020 vacation, Trip Advisor just released the top locations to consider. These new winners are based on demand, traveler feedback, and votes. They are numbered as they ranked with #1 being the top in destination, restaurants, experiences, attractions, beaches, airlines, and hotels for the money.
Top Location in the World:
- London, United Kingdom
Top 25 in the World:
- London, United Kingdom
- Paris, France
- Rome, Italy
- Crete, Greece
- Bali, Indonesia
- Phuket, Thailand
- Barcelona, Spain
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Marrakech, Morocco
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Prague, Czech Republic
- Siem Reap, Cambodia
- New York City, New York
- Jamaica
- Hanoi, Vietnam
- Tokyo, Japan
- Playa del Carmen, Mexico
- Lisbon, Portugal
- Kathmandu, Nepal
- Jaipur, India
- Hurghada, Egypt
- Hong Kong, China
- Cusco, Peru
- Sydney, Australia
- Tel Aviv, Israel
Top Locations in the United States:
- New York, New York
- Maui, Hawaii
- Oahu, Hawaii
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Orlando, Florida
- San Diego, California
- Chicago, Illinois
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- San Francisco, California
- Island of Hawaii, Hawaii
- Miami Beach, Florida
- Washington D.C., District of Columbia
- Los Angeles, California
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Key West, Florida
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Savannah, Georgia
- Branson, Missouri
- Seattle, Washington
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Austin, Texas
- Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
- Asheville, North Carolina
- San Antonio, Texas
Top Beaches in the World
- Bai do Sancho, Brazil
- Varadero Beach, Cuba
- Eagle Beach, Aruba
- La Concha Beach, Spain
- Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos
- Clearwater Beach, Florida
- Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily
- Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman
- Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres
- Seven Mile Beach, Jamaica
OTHER MENTIONS:
TOP HOTEL: Tulemar Bungalows & Villas, Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica
TOP AIRLINE: Singapore Airlines
TOP CULTURAL EXPERIENCE: Vatican, Sistine Chapel, and St. Peter’s Basilica Tour
TOP FOOD EXPERIENCE: Xi’an Evening Food Tour by TukTuk, Xi’an China
TOP WINE EXPERIENCE: Etyek Wine Country Tour with Dinner from Budapest, Hungary
TOP DAY TRIP: Tuscany from Florence, Italy
Ref. Trip Advisor
Photo courtesy of Bing via dailymail.com
