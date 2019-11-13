CMR

Trip Advisor: 2019 Winners/Top Locations

Trip Advisor is the #1 online site for making your travel plans.  Not only does it give you options of places to stay, flights, prices, and ratings, it also recommends sites based on customer feedback and research.  If you are planning a holiday trip with your loved ones or for your 2020 vacation, Trip Advisor just released the top locations to consider.  These new winners are based on demand, traveler feedback, and votes.  They are numbered as they ranked with #1 being the top in destination, restaurants, experiences, attractions, beaches, airlines, and hotels for the money.

Top Location in the World:

  1. London, United Kingdom

Top 25 in the World:

  1. London, United Kingdom
  2. Paris, France
  3. Rome, Italy
  4. Crete, Greece
  5. Bali, Indonesia
  6. Phuket, Thailand
  7. Barcelona, Spain
  8. Istanbul, Turkey
  9. Marrakech, Morocco
  10. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  11. Prague, Czech Republic
  12. Siem Reap, Cambodia
  13. New York City, New York
  14. Jamaica
  15. Hanoi, Vietnam
  16. Tokyo, Japan
  17. Playa del Carmen, Mexico
  18. Lisbon, Portugal
  19. Kathmandu, Nepal
  20. Jaipur, India
  21. Hurghada, Egypt
  22. Hong Kong, China
  23. Cusco, Peru
  24. Sydney, Australia
  25. Tel Aviv, Israel

Top Locations in the United States:

  1. New York, New York
  2. Maui, Hawaii
  3. Oahu, Hawaii
  4. Las Vegas, Nevada
  5. Orlando, Florida
  6. San Diego, California
  7. Chicago, Illinois
  8. New Orleans, Louisiana
  9. San Francisco, California
  10. Island of Hawaii, Hawaii
  11. Miami Beach, Florida
  12. Washington D.C., District of Columbia
  13. Los Angeles, California
  14. Charleston, South Carolina
  15. Key West, Florida
  16. Nashville, Tennessee
  17. Boston, Massachusetts
  18. Savannah, Georgia
  19. Branson, Missouri
  20. Seattle, Washington
  21. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  22. Austin, Texas
  23. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
  24. Asheville, North Carolina
  25. San Antonio, Texas

Top Beaches in the World

  1. Bai do Sancho, Brazil
  2. Varadero Beach, Cuba
  3. Eagle Beach, Aruba
  4. La Concha Beach, Spain
  5. Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos
  6. Clearwater Beach, Florida
  7. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily
  8. Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman
  9. Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres
  10. Seven Mile Beach, Jamaica

OTHER MENTIONS:

TOP HOTEL: Tulemar Bungalows & Villas, Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

TOP AIRLINE:  Singapore Airlines

TOP CULTURAL EXPERIENCE:  Vatican, Sistine Chapel, and St. Peter’s Basilica Tour

TOP FOOD EXPERIENCE:  Xi’an Evening Food Tour by TukTuk, Xi’an China

TOP WINE EXPERIENCE:  Etyek Wine Country Tour with Dinner from Budapest, Hungary

TOP DAY TRIP:  Tuscany from Florence, Italy

 

Ref.  Trip Advisor

Photo courtesy of Bing via dailymail.com

 

 

