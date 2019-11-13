Why Lisa Vanderpump Left “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Lisa Vanderpump was one of the original housewives on the reality show, Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She is also one of the richest cast members and to many, the classiest and most beautiful. During the series we watched her entrepreneur talents unveil successful restaurants in Beverly Hills along with her money-making lines of jewelry on QVC. She also founded a rescue for dogs and has been a large force behind ending the dog meat trade in Asia. She was indeed a glamorous standout. So, why did she leave the series after nine seasons, and will it affect the show?

Following the death of Vanderpump’s brother, Mark, she started filming her final season and now regrets doing so. “I shouldn’t have even committed to do that season,” she says. “If I had had my choice, I would have just wallowed in grief. I wasn’t ready.”

“I had a great time on Housewives,” Vanderpump, 59, tells PEOPLE, opening up for the first time about leaving the series she helped launch into one of the most popular in the Bravo franchise. “But to have negativity during a time in my life when I needed to try to be positive … I decided it was over.”

The final straw came for Lisa when another cast member, Dorit Kemsley adopted one of the dogs from her rescue. Basically, the other co-stars accused Lisa of being a manipulator and liar when it was leaked to the press that Kemsley had given the dog away instead of returning it to the foundation that Vanderpump oversees.

Vanderpump told PEOPLE, “I’ve been in a position where the whole cast has been against me before,” says Vanderpump. “But this time, our foundation was taking a bashing from the women, and it didn’t deserve it. And suddenly, to start dealing with them all screaming and shouting at me on that first trip [to the Bahamas], I thought, ‘What the hell am I doing?’ And that was really it.”

Vanderpump was not present at the season 9 reunion. “I just had more things going on in my life at that time,” says Vanderpump, who in addition to Vanderpump Dog Foundation, supports various causes, including The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth. “[Grief] encourages you to take stock. I’m a strong woman, but I don’t have room in my life for nastiness.”

She remarks she doesn’t look back on her time on the show as a negative experience. She will now devote all her time to her causes and still has her show, “Vanderpump Rules.” She just feels it was time to go…it was just too much drama and negativity for her at this time in her life.

Lisa Vanderpump is a British restaurateur, television personality, author and former actress. She is known for her appearances on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have owned 36 restaurants, bars and clubs in London and Los Angeles, including The Shadow Lounge, Bar Soho, SUR, Pump, Villa Blanca, Tom Tom, and Vanderpump Vegas Cocktail Garden.

