Dr. Oz Show Today: System 20 Healthy Living Plan

Doctor Oz says “dieting is dead” and his new System 20 Health Plan is a way to change your body by changing your lifestyle. Oz has always started the New Year with some new breakthrough diet plan to help his readers change their bodies. Back in 2018 we got the Chronotype Diet which attempted to help people identify their genetic chemistry to find the right eating guide to lose weight. This was the first in a break from promoting fad type diets in previous years and focused more on health. Oz has promoted several “fad” type diets in previous years but has remained true in saying any permanent weight loss comes from a change in lifestyle.

System 20 Plan

The System 20 Plan seems to be more of an evolution instead of a brand new program. Oz seems to have come to the revelation that focusing on weight alone might set people up for failure. If a person fails to lose weight on a diet they may stop. By keeping to focus on health, the plan helps to eliminate stumbling blocks that have caused people to give up in previous diets.

The plan focuses on setting 20 goals, losing 20 pounds, and reducing the risk of disease by 20%. It is also all inclusive and people need to monitor sleep, mental health, and exercise while eating healthier. Will this plan be a breakthrough and improve lives? Is Oz going back to basics?

Oz has always tried to simplify complex data to help his viewers get healthy. This program seems to promote the tried and true strategy of proper diet and exercise as a way to lose weight. Look for more details after today’s episode and check back here on CMR for a complete recap. Feel free to print System 20 shopping list below.