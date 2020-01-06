Dr. Oz Says Diets Are Dead

The Dr. Oz Show today launched what could be called a reversal of the popular TV Host’s main focus when he declared “diets are dead” as he launched his new System 20 Health Plan. Our favorite TV doctor has spent years telling his viewers how to lose weight and maybe he thinks he has been wrong? While the new plan does tout weight loss, Oz says this is a side effect achieved by living a healthy lifestyle. So is Oz admitting he was wrong all these years as he pushed diet plan after diet plan on us? The answer is yes and no.

What is the System 20 Health Plan?

First, System 20 is a diet by definition. The plan allows for eating in an 8 hour window using the latest fad called intermittent fasting. Between 11am and 7pm participants get 2 meals based on beans, greens, and a small amount of lean protein. A list of low carb snacks is given to help with cravings. 2 meals consisting of 1/2 cup of beans, 1 cup of green veggies, and a palm sized portion of lean protein is very limiting. Oz adds that foods should contain no added sugar and snacks like olives, nuts, lean deli meat, eggs, and cottage cheese are available in small quantities. Apple Cider Vinegar, 2 tbs, is added to each of the 2 meals. Frozen berries are a sweet dessert. Knowing that this restrictive diet could get old very fast, Oz says to allow yourself 1 day a week off.

The plan suggests a set routine for sleep by saying a person should wake up and go to bed at the same time every day. MCT Oil is added to morning coffee along with meditation and exercise. Caffeine is limited to before 3pm each day in order to promote sleep health. Oz even addresses how technology is impacting our health by saying participants should replace one text a week with an actual phone call and no use of phones for 1 hour before bed.

Exercise and Meditation is a big part of System 20. Both of these are proven to reduce stress and aid in losing weight while improving overall health.

Weight loss is considered the side effect here as the goal is to improve health and lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and stroke by 20%.

Are Diets Really Dead?

It is very hard to justify saying diets are dead when you present a new diet plan with one of the latest fads included in it. Oz may think that focusing on health will allow more people to stick to the plan. The System 20 Plan is a diet that will be hard to stick to for a long period of time. How long could anyone eat beans, greens, and protein only twice a day before they give it up? The one cheat day in the plan will help but this is no long term solution for healthy living. Intermittent Fasting is one of the latest crazes in the diet world and Oz seems to be incorporating the latest fad into his “new health plan” so, no, diets are not dead.