Media Blames Trump for Couple Ingesting Fish Tank Cleaner

In times of crisis, it is especially important for the press to make sure they do not misreport news as fact. Today, everyone around the globe is being bombarded with 24/7 coverage of this current pandemic. Mainstream news outlets seem to be missing this point as we are seeing articles published daily that lack facts or even ignore them in order to gain clicks and viewers. Any news outlet that publishes inaccurate information should immediately publish a correction and take down their misleading content. One of the latest falsehoods promoted by the mainstream news outlets is of an Arizona couple who ingested aquarium cleaner because they saw that chloroquine phosphate was one of the ingredients.

One man has died and his wife is in critical condition. The BBC headline reads “US Man Dies After Taking Medication He Thought Stopped Virus.” In the article, you read where it says this man took chloroquine phosphate, along with his wife, in an attempt to prevent the spread of this virus. It also says President Trump has touted the drug as a possible cure. First, the couple did NOT take chloroquine, they took an aquarium cleaner that had this drug as part of its ingredients. This is a grave injustice. The reader would think these people just tried a drug because Trump has been talking about it. This man and his wife never took the malaria drug chloroquine, they ingested aquarium cleaner. Below you can see the headline yourself:

Now the BBC is not alone, other prominent news sources also ran the same basic story while never mentioning the fact this couple never took a drug but actually ingested aquarium cleaner. One story, from The Hill, actually expresses the fact that the couple did not take the drug Trump was talking about. But in pure gotcha fashion, they include a quote from the woman saying, “Trump kept saying it was basically pretty much a cure, Don’t take anything. Don’t believe anything. Don’t believe anything that the president says and his people … call your doctor.”